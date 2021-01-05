Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2021: PRLD,NGM,ZSAN

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping fractionally.

In company news, Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) tumbled almost 11% after the precision oncology company Monday night launched a public offering of 1.75 million common shares. The company also is providing underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to 262,500 additional shares to cover potential overallotments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) also slid 2.6% after the specialty drugmaker Monday began a $100 million public offering of its common stock, upstaging Stifel Tuesday raising its price target for NGM Bio shares by $11 to $43 each and reiterating its buy rating on the stock. Net proceeds from the upcoming stock sale will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, it said.

Among gainers, Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) rose 38% after saying it asked the US Food and Drug Administration last week for a meeting to review its planned resubmission of the new drug application for the company's Qtrypta drug candidate to treat migraine headaches. Qtrypta is a reformulation of the previously approved zolmitripan migraine medication using Zosano's proprietary transdermal microneedle system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.