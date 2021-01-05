US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/05/2021: BTAI, IPHA, PFE, BTNX, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.05% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently slipping by 0.17%

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) was climbing past 5% after saying its potential dementia treatment BXCL501 has met the primary and secondary endpoints of the phase 1b/2 trial at the 60 mcg dose level.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was over 2% higher as the company said that Sanofi (SNY) has selected its drug, IPH6101/SAR443579, for investigational new drug-enabling studies.

Pfizer (PFE) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX) are reportedly negotiating with the European Union on a deal that could double the supply of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine to the region, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources. BioNTech was up more than 2%, while Pfizer was slightly lower recently.

