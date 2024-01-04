News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2024: XERS, WBA, RXRX

January 04, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Health care stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Xeris Biopharma (XERS) shares jumped 15% after the company said 2023 revenue probably will be at the high end of previous guidance of $160 million to $165 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) jumped more than 16% after the company struck a deal with research partner Bayer to in-license a new chemical entity stemming from their fibrosis collaboration.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Thursday reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, while it nearly halved its dividend as it seeks to strengthen its long-term balance sheet and cash position. Walgreens shares slumped 6.7%.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
