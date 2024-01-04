News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2024: SEM, XERS, RXRX, OMGA, NVO

January 04, 2024 — 03:53 pm EST

Health care stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Select Medical (SEM) shares gained 11%, a day after the company said it plans to separate its occupational health services unit Concentra into a stand-alone listed company.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has launched separate research collaborations with Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) and Cellarity to develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases. Omega shares skyrocketed 96% while Novo Nordisk added 4%.

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) shares jumped 15% after the company said 2023 revenue probably will be at the high end of previous guidance of $160 million to $165 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) surged 16% after the company struck a deal with research partner Bayer to in-license a new chemical entity stemming from their fibrosis collaboration.

