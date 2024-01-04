Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2024: EVO, OPK, WBA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.4% higher.

Evotec (EVO) was retreating by 11% after saying Chief Executive Officer Werner Lanthaler is stepping down for personal reasons and will not serve until the end of his current term.

OPKO Health (OPK) was shedding over 17% in value after saying it is launching a private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was slipping by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $1.16 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.