News & Insights

US Markets
EVO

Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2024: EVO, OPK, WBA, XLV, IBB

January 04, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently up 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.4% higher.

Evotec (EVO) was retreating by 11% after saying Chief Executive Officer Werner Lanthaler is stepping down for personal reasons and will not serve until the end of his current term.

OPKO Health (OPK) was shedding over 17% in value after saying it is launching a private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was slipping by more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $1.16 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVO
OPK
WBA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.