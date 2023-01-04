Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2023: VVOS, ORMP, IMMP, MRK, PHAT

Health care stocks finished narrowly mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) closed 154% higher, easing from a 300% gain earlier Wednesday, after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its daytime-nighttime oral appliance to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The device works by expanding a patient's palate to open their airways and training the tongue to rest in an appropriate position, the company said, noting it also has been sold for many years for orthodontic treatments.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) gained 2.7% after the drug maker said it received a US patent for its treatment for the diabetes mellitus combining insulin with a Glucagon-like peptide. The new patent is an extension of a patent granted to Oramed in May 2022, the company said.

Immutep (IMMP) rose 3.3% after the oncology medications company said it has reached 50% enrollment for phase 2b testing of combining its Tacti-003 drug candidate with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company expects to complete enrollment by mid-year.

To the downside, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) plunged over 31% after overnight saying the US Food and Drug Administration is asking for more data about possible contaminants in its prospective medication to treat erosive esophagitis, delaying an expected Q1 launch of its vonoprazan drug candidate.

