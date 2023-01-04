Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2023: ORMP, IMMP, MRK, PHAT

Health care stocks were moderately higher this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) gained almost 4% after the drug maker said it received a US patent for its treatment for the diabetes mellitus combining insulin with a Glucagon-like peptide. The new patent is an extension of a patent granted to Oramed in May 2022, the company said.

Immutep (IMMP) rose 3.3% after the oncology medications company said it has reached 50% enrollment for phase 2b testing of combining its Tacti-003 drug candidate with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company expects to complete enrollment by mid-year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) plunged over 32% after overnight saying the US Food and Drug Administration is asking for more data about possible contaminants in its prospective medication to treat erosive esophagitis, delaying an expected Q1 launch of its vonoprazan drug candidate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.