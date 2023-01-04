Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2023: GERN, APLT, PHAT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were unchanged.

Geron (GERN) was rallying past 43% after saying a phase 3 clinical trial of its imetelstat investigational drug in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes patients met its primary eight-week transfusion independence endpoint and showed "highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit" compared with placebo.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) was gaining more than 17% after saying it has formed a partnership with Advanz Pharma for the commercialization of its investigational treatment for neurological diseases in Europe.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) was slipping by more than 22% after the US Food and Drug Administration asked for more data for the company's new drug candidate to treat erosive esophagitis, delaying the agency's review past its administrative deadline next week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.