Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2022: NVRO,UNH,ITCI,SPRO,ACB,ACB.TO

Health care stocks were finishing above their intra-day lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index Tuesday falling 1.2% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was dropping 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, Nevro (NVRO) rose 5% after saying health care insurer UnitedHealthcare (UNH) will begin coverage of the company's high-frequency, 10-kiloHertz Senza spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy on March 1. Under UnitedHealth policies, the company considers the Senza system to be proven and medically necessary after it received US Food and Drug Administration regulatory approval last July.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares ticked up 0.6%, overcoming a 3.7% decline earlier Tuesday, after the company disclosed the CA$10 million ($7.8 million) sale of medical cannabis to Israel, marking its largest shipment into that country. Last month's shipment will be recognized in the company's fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, Aurora said.

Among decliners, Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) was falling 1.4%, reversing an earlier 4% advance, after the US Food and Drug Administration removed a clinical hold on phase 2 testing of its SPR720 drug candidate for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) shares fell almost 14% after the company late Monday disclosed plans for a $400 million public offering of its common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.