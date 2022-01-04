Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2022: ITCI,SPRO,ACB,ACB.TO

Health care stocks were down Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) dropped 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index sank 2.7%.

In company news, Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) shares dropped more than 15% after the company late Monday disclosed plans for a $400 million public offering of its common shares.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) was falling 2.2%, reversing an earlier 4% advance, after the US Food and Drug Administration removed a clinical hold on phase 2 testing of its SPR720 drug candidate for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares ticked up 0.1%, overcoming a 3.7% decline earlier Tuesday, after the company disclosed a CA$10 million ($7.8 million) sale of medical cannabis to Israel, marking its largest shipment to that country. Last month's shipment will be recognized in the company's fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, Aurora said.

