Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2022: CGEM, ARAV, ITCI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.14% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.11%.

Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) was gaining more than 12% after saying the US Food and Drug Designation has granted breakthrough therapy designation for CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer harboring epidermal growth factor exon 20 insertion mutations who have previously received platinum-based systemic chemotherapy.

Aravive (ARAV) was rallying more than 13% after saying Chairman Fred Eshelman has agreed to acquire about 4.5 million shares at $2.20 per share.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) was down more than 7% after saying it has started an underwritten public offering of $400 million shares through bookrunners that include JPMorgan and SVB Leerink.

