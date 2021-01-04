Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2021: MGLN, CNC, AZN, CALA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in Monday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was inactive, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.73% in value recently.

Magellan Health (MGLN) was climbing past 12% after Centene (CNC) agreed to acquire the company for $95 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was over 2% higher after saying it completed the sale of commercial rights to Atacand and Atacand Plus in over 70 countries to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) was plunging by more than 53% after saying topline results of a study evaluating telaglenastat in combination with cabozantinib failed to meet the primary endpoint of improving the progression-free survival of patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.