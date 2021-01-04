Health Care Sector Update for 01/04/2021: CALA,VRAY,ENZ

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9%.

In company news, Calithera Biosciences (CALA) plunged Monday, at one point sinking 50% to a record low of $2.46 a share, after saying a combination of its telaglenastat drug candidate with cabozantinib failed to reach its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Because of the disappointing results for cabozantinib and the company's plans to focus on other programs, it will cut about 35% of its existing workforce in coming months and will take between $1.3 million to $1.5 million in one-time severance costs.

Among advancers, ViewRay (VRAY) rallied Monday, earlier climbing 47% to a 17-month high of $5.30 a share, after projecting preliminary Q4 sales of around $18 million, up almost 6% over year-ago levels and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $11.1 million in Q4 sales for the radiation therapy company. It also said it has secured five new orders, including one upgrade, totaling $24 million for its MRIdian systems during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Enzo Biochem (ENZ) rose 3.7% after Monday saying US regulators have granted an expansion of the emergency use authorization allowing the testing of pooled samples containing up to five individual swab specimens using the company's Ampiprobe SARS-CoV-2 test system. The US Food and Drug Administration decision will allow laboratories to expand capacity and meet the rising demand for COVID-19 testing services, Enzo CEO Elazar Rabbani said in a statement.

