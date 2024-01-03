Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2024: DYN, PDCO, CHS, TRDA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.1% higher recently while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was rallying past 53% after saying data from trials of DYNE-101 to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1 and DYNE-251 to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy yielded encouraging results.

Patterson (PDCO) is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing Chico's FAS (CHS). Patterson was up more than 3% in recent premarket activity.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) said it has added the president's role to Chief Operating Officer Nathan Dowde's responsibilities, effective Jan. 1. Entrada Therapeutics was slipping past 3% pre-bell.

