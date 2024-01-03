News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2024: CI, AFMD, MRNA, BNTX

January 03, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Health care stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1%.

In corporate news, Cigna (CI) is in exclusive talks to sell its Medicare business to Health Care Service for $3 billion to $4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. Cigna shares dropped 1.4%.

Affimed (AFMD) said Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its AbCheck unit to Ampersand Biomedicines for $6 million in cash and stock. Affimed tumbled more than 6%.

Moderna (MRNA) was down 1.3% and BioNTech (BNTX) shed 1% after Florida's surgeon general urged federal regulators to halt the use of COVID-19 vaccines that use messenger-RNA technology.

