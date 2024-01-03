Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2024: ABVC, CI, MRNA, BNTX, AFMD

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) shares surged 68% after the company said Wednesday it received a $460 million milestone payment under a licensing deal with AiBtl BioPharma.

Cigna (CI) is in exclusive talks to sell its Medicare business to Health Care Service Corp for $3 billion to $4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. Cigna shares dropped 1.5%.

Affimed (AFMD) said Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its AbCheck unit to Ampersand Biomedicines for $6 million in cash and stock. Affimed tumbled almost 6%.

Moderna (MRNA) was down 3% and BioNTech (BNTX) shed 2% after Florida's surgeon general urged federal regulators to halt the use of COVID-19 vaccines that use messenger-RNA technology.

