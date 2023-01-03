Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2023: XLV, VHT, TXMD, SY, NRXP

US Markets
Health care stocks were trending higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.3%. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) was recently inactive.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) jumped more than 16% after it completed its earlier stated deal to grant Mayne Pharma Group an exclusive license to its products for commercialization in the US market and sell certain assets to the Australia-based firm.

So-Young International (SY) popped about 10% as its board increased the company's share-buyback authorization to $25 million from $15 million previously.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) was up 9% after saying it has contracted the first site for a phase 3 clinical trial of its investigational bipolar depression treatment, NRX-101.

