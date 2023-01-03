Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2023: HSTM, ADTX, IMVT

Health care stocks were mostly lower this Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, HealthStream (HSTM) fell 1.2% after the software-as-a-service company said it acquired most assets of privately held Electronic Education Documentation for $7 million in cash. The deal is HealthStream third purchase of continuing medical education company.

Immunovant (IMVT) rose 4% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the clinical-stage company to overweight from equalweight and nearly trebled its price target for Immunovant shares, rising by $17 to $27 each.

Aditxt (ADTX) gained nearly 20% after the genetic treatments company announced the launch of its new Adimune subsidiary to develop and commercialize immune modulation therapies. Adimune is expecting to file its initial application for an early-stage trial for its ADI-100 product candidate in psoriasis patients during the second half of 2023, the company said.

