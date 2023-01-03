US Markets
HCM

Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2023: HCM, IMVT, ADTX, HSTM

January 03, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both easing around 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Hutchmed (HCM) climbed almost 11% after the Hong Kong-based pharmaceuticals firm said it has completed patient enrollment for a late-stage trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its sovleplenib drug candidate in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia. The phase 3 study began in October 2021 and has now enrolled 188 patients overall.

Immunovant (IMVT) rose 5.6% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the clinical-stage company to overweight from equalweight and nearly trebled its price target for Immunovant shares, rising by $17 to $27 each.

Aditxt (ADTX) gained about 35% after the genetic treatments company announced the launch of its new Adimune subsidiary to develop and commercialize immune modulation therapies. Adimune is expecting to file its initial application for an early-stage trial for its ADI-100 product candidate in psoriasis patients during the second half of 2023, the company said.

Among decliners, HealthStream (HSTM) fell 0.7% after the software-as-a-service company said it acquired most assets of privately held Electronic Education Documentation for $7 million in cash. The deal is HealthStream third purchase of continuing medical education company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCM
IMVT
ADTX
HSTM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.