Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2023: HCM, IMVT, ADTX, HSTM

Health care stocks were ending mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both easing around 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Hutchmed (HCM) climbed almost 11% after the Hong Kong-based pharmaceuticals firm said it has completed patient enrollment for a late-stage trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its sovleplenib drug candidate in adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia. The phase 3 study began in October 2021 and has now enrolled 188 patients overall.

Immunovant (IMVT) rose 5.6% after Wells Fargo raised its stock rating for the clinical-stage company to overweight from equalweight and nearly trebled its price target for Immunovant shares, rising by $17 to $27 each.

Aditxt (ADTX) gained about 35% after the genetic treatments company announced the launch of its new Adimune subsidiary to develop and commercialize immune modulation therapies. Adimune is expecting to file its initial application for an early-stage trial for its ADI-100 product candidate in psoriasis patients during the second half of 2023, the company said.

Among decliners, HealthStream (HSTM) fell 0.7% after the software-as-a-service company said it acquired most assets of privately held Electronic Education Documentation for $7 million in cash. The deal is HealthStream third purchase of continuing medical education company.

