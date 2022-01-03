US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/03/2022: IMMX, ITOS, APLT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.15%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.26% higher recently.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) was surging by more than 85% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation to its drug IMX-110 to treat the pediatric cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.

iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) was climbing past 10% as the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 before trading opens on Tuesday.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) was shedding more than 25% after saying it will put a hold on the submission of a new drug application for its prospective galactosemia treatment AT-007 following talks with the US Food and Drug Administration at the end of 2021.

