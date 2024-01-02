News & Insights

VNRX

Health Care Sector Update for 01/02/2024: VNRX, IBRX, LBPH, SNES

January 02, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.5%.

In corporate news, VolitionRX (VNRX) shares soared 46% after the company said it received $13 million in milestone payments under a license and supply agreement between its unit Belgian Volition and Heska.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) obtained a $320 million royalty financing and equity investment from Oberland Capital, with $210 million received at the closing on Dec. 29. ImmunityBio shares added 3.4%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) announced positive topline results Tuesday from a study evaluating bexicaserin for seizures associated with a range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Its shares surged 306%.

SenesTech (SNES) jumped 26% after it said Tuesday it expanded a distribution agreement with Pesterminators to include the deployment of the Evolve contraceptive.

