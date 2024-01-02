Health Care Sector Update for 01/02/2024: VNRX, IBRX, LBPH, SNES

Health care stocks were rising late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.5%.

In corporate news, VolitionRX (VNRX) shares soared 46% after the company said it received $13 million in milestone payments under a license and supply agreement between its unit Belgian Volition and Heska.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) obtained a $320 million royalty financing and equity investment from Oberland Capital, with $210 million received at the closing on Dec. 29. ImmunityBio shares added 3.4%.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) announced positive topline results Tuesday from a study evaluating bexicaserin for seizures associated with a range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Its shares surged 306%.

SenesTech (SNES) jumped 26% after it said Tuesday it expanded a distribution agreement with Pesterminators to include the deployment of the Evolve contraceptive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.