Health Care Sector Update for 01/02/2024: CORT, TEVA, MNKD, PLSE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) more than 1% lower recently.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) was shedding over 32% in value after saying a US District Court in New Jersey found that Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) did not infringe "any asserted claims" on its two US patents related to procedures of administering Korlym with drugs that are CYP3A4 inhibitors.

MannKind (MNKD) was up more than 3% after saying it sold a 1% royalty on net sales of Tyvaso DPI inhalation powder to Sagard Healthcare for up to $200 million, comprising a $150 million purchase price and $50 million in potential milestone payments.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) was slightly advancing after saying it has filed a 510(k) submission with the US Food and Drug Administration to gain approval for clinical trials of its CellFX nsPF cardiac clamp.

