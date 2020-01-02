Health Care Sector Update for 01/02/2020: NVO,SEM,TLRY,DRRX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.13%

PFE -0.46%

ABT -0.17%

MRK +0.94%

AMGN -0.72%

Health care stocks erased most of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking almost 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping more than 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Novo Nordisk (NVO) rose almost 1% after the Danish drugmaker Thursday said it was expanding its "insulin affordability" program to provide more alternatives for people with diabetes. The company now operates the My$99Insulin program as well as its Follow-on Brand Insulins and Immediate Supply programs in addition to providing information about its patient assistance programs on its website.

In other sector news:

(-) Select Medical Holdings (SEM) dropped more than 1% after disclosing its purchase of a 17.2% interest in Concentra Group Holdings from various stakeholders for $338.4 million, boosting its overall stake to around 65.2%.

(-) Tilray (TLRY) slid almost 4% on Thursday. The company said its Tilray Portugal Unipessoal subsidiary will export up to 2.5 metric tons of medical cannabis into Israel. The shipment is expected to arrive early this month and marks the first medical cannabis import allowed in Israel. The company also said it will buy up to 5 tons of Good Manufacturing Practices-certified whole flower from Canndoc, beginning by mid-2020.

(-) Durect (DRRX) tumbled 31% after the biopharmaceutical company said it will halt development of its DUR-928 product candidate after the topical treatment failed to demonstrate a benefit compared with a placebo during phase IIb testing in patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.

