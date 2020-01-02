Health Care Sector Update for 01/02/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, IPHA, ONTX, AERI

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.25%

PFE: +0.56%

ABT: -0.86%

MRK: +0.45%

AMGN: Flat

Most of the biggest stocks in the health care sector were gaining during pre-market trading hours on Thursday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Innate Pharma (IPHA), which rose more than 23%, after announcing that the European Medicines Agency has accepted its marketing authorization application for Lumoxiti for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia.

(+) Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), which was up more than 6%, after announcing plans for a $10 million private placement, selling nearly 27.7 million common shares to two healthcare-focused institutional investors at 36.15 cents apiece.

In other sector news:

(=) Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI), meanwhile, was flat during pre-bell Thursday. The company said the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review its marketing authorization application for its eye treatment Roclanda.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.