Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2024: SMMT, VEEV, ABBV, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% recently.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) fell past 12%, offsetting a portion of its over 137% surge Thursday after it shared results of ivonescimab meeting primary endpoint of progression-free survival to treat a type of lung cancer, beating Merck's (MRK) pembrolizumab.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) was down more than 8% after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

AbbVie (ABBV) said the European Medicines Agency's advisory committee recommended approval of risankizumab for treating adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have not responded adequately to conventional or biologic therapy. AbbVie was up 0.2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.