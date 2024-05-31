News & Insights

US Markets
KALV

Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2024: KALV, NVOS, PFE, JNJ

May 31, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.3%.

In corporate news, KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) shares popped 3.6% after the company said a late-stage trial of its sebetralstat treatment candidate for hereditary angioedema, a swelling disorder, met primary and secondary endpoints.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares surged 140% after the firm said its board is conducting a strategic review to increase the maximum amount of its previously announced $5 million share buyback program.

Pfizer (PFE) said its Lorbrena drug for an advanced form of lung cancer helped patients live longer without disease progression, based on long-term follow-up results of a late-stage trial. Its shares added 1%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has closed its acquisition of Shockwave Medical, which it said will operate as a business unit within Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KALV
NVOS
PFE
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.