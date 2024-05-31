Health Care Sector Update for 05/31/2024: KALV, NVOS, PFE, JNJ

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) added 0.3%.

In corporate news, KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) shares popped 3.6% after the company said a late-stage trial of its sebetralstat treatment candidate for hereditary angioedema, a swelling disorder, met primary and secondary endpoints.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) shares surged 140% after the firm said its board is conducting a strategic review to increase the maximum amount of its previously announced $5 million share buyback program.

Pfizer (PFE) said its Lorbrena drug for an advanced form of lung cancer helped patients live longer without disease progression, based on long-term follow-up results of a late-stage trial. Its shares added 1%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has closed its acquisition of Shockwave Medical, which it said will operate as a business unit within Johnson & Johnson MedTech. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.