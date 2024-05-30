News & Insights

XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 05/30/2024: XLV, IBB, SRPT, IMVT, CELC

May 30, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gaining 0.2%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares added nearly 6% premarket after S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Wednesday the company will replace Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday.

Immunovant (IMVT) shares fell 6% after the company reported that its loss widened in Q4.

Celcuity (CELC) shares rose 4.5% after the company said it has priced its offering of about 3.8 million common shares at $15.50 per share for gross proceeds of $60 million.

