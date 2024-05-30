Health Care Sector Update for 05/30/2024: SCLX, ONMD, CPRX

Health care stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) easing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.3%.

In corporate news, Scilex (SCLX) asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to investigate alleged market manipulation of its stock. The shares fell 0.9%.

OneMedNet (ONMD) shares surged 32% after the company said late Wednesday it secured a three-year master services deal with an undisclosed medical technology firm.

Avita Medical (RCEL) shares jumped 5% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved its premarket approval supplement for its cell harvesting device, Recell Go, to treat thermal burn wounds and partial and full-thickness defects.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) gained 1.2% after the US FDA approved its supplemental new drug application to increase daily dose of Firdapse, a treatment for autoimmune disease Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

