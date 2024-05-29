Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2024: SRDX, CTKB, JAZZ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) retreated 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.2% recently.

SurModics (SRDX) rallied past 20% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm GTCR for $43 per share in cash for a total equity valuation of about $627 million.

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) was up more than 2% after saying it received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for the clinical diagnostic use of its 1-laser and 2-laser 6-color TBNK reagent cocktails in hospitals, laboratories and clinics.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) was over 1% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted priority review of the Biologics License Application for zanidatamab to treat previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer, or BTC.

