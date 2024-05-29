News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2024: MRK, UNH, CNC, MOH, HUM, ELV, MIRA

May 29, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slipping Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.5%.

In corporate news, Merck (MRK) has agreed to buy privately held biotech company Eyebiotech for a $1.3 billion upfront payment and up to $1.7 billion in future milestone payments. Merck shares eased 0.1%.

Health-insurance stocks fell in Wednesday trading after UnitedHealth (UNH) said it sees a "disturbance" coming in the company's Medicaid business, Bloomberg reported. UnitedHealth shares fell 4.4%. Medicaid-focused Centene (CNC) dropped 3.4%, Molina Healthcare (MOH) slumped 5.4%, Humana (HUM) declined 3%, and Elevance Health (ELV) lost 3.1%.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) shares jumped 7.5% after it said Wednesday that the US Drug Enforcement Administration has determined that the company's Mira-55 pharmaceutical marijuana analog is not a controlled substance nor a listed chemical under the Controlled Substance Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK
UNH
CNC
MOH
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.