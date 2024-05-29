Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2024: MRK, UNH, CNC, MOH, HUM, ELV, MIRA

Health care stocks were slipping Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.5%.

In corporate news, Merck (MRK) has agreed to buy privately held biotech company Eyebiotech for a $1.3 billion upfront payment and up to $1.7 billion in future milestone payments. Merck shares eased 0.1%.

Health-insurance stocks fell in Wednesday trading after UnitedHealth (UNH) said it sees a "disturbance" coming in the company's Medicaid business, Bloomberg reported. UnitedHealth shares fell 4.4%. Medicaid-focused Centene (CNC) dropped 3.4%, Molina Healthcare (MOH) slumped 5.4%, Humana (HUM) declined 3%, and Elevance Health (ELV) lost 3.1%.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) shares jumped 7.5% after it said Wednesday that the US Drug Enforcement Administration has determined that the company's Mira-55 pharmaceutical marijuana analog is not a controlled substance nor a listed chemical under the Controlled Substance Act.

