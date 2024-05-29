News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/29/2024: LUCY, SOPH, MRK, MIRA

May 29, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 1.2%.

In corporate news, Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) shares doubled after the company launched its rimless Eddie Bauer Smart Eyewear collection, which includes voice access to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Sophia Genetics (SOPH) shares rose 8% after the company said it was collaborating with Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) to create a process to provide health care institutions with a way to analyze whole genome sequencing quickly.

Merck (MRK) agreed to buy closely held biotech company Eyebiotech for a $1.3 billion upfront payment and up to $1.7 billion in future milestone payments. Merck shares eased 0.2%.

Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) shares rose 7.1% after the US Drug Enforcement Administration determined the company's Mira-55 pharmaceutical marijuana analog is not a controlled substance nor a listed chemical under the Controlled Substance Act.

