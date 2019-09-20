Health-Care and Biotech Investors Are Pulling Billions of Dollars From Funds

Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Raymond wrote that health-care/biotech-dedicated funds saw their fifth straight week of outflows. Over the past five weeks, $2.1 billion has left such funds as the sector slumps. So far this year the outflows total $7.4 billion.

Investors are fleeing biotech, and it’s hard to blame them.

In a note out Thursday, Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Raymond wrote that health-care/biotech-dedicated funds saw their fifth straight week of outflows as of Wednesday.

Over the past five weeks, Raymond noted, $2.1 billion has left such funds, and so far this year the outflows total $7.4 billion. Roughly $74 billion is now invested in the 112 funds included in the data collected by Lipper/AMG Data Services that the analyst assessed.

Outflows are “a key dynamic to monitor as periods of net inflows historically correspond with biotech outperformance while periods of net outflows correspond with sector underperformance,” Raymond wrote.

The fund flight comes as the biotech sector is lagging. Since Aug. 20, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is up 0.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.7%. So far this year, the IBB is up 8.5% and the XBI is up 15.2%, while the S&P 500 is up 19.9%.

Plenty of large biotech companies, meanwhile, have been having a tough year. AbbVie stock (ABBV) has tumbled 22.3%, Amgen stock (AMGN) has managed a gain of only 0.5%, and Biogen stock (BIIB) has slumped 21.7%.

Raymond wrote that while health-care/biotech-dedicated funds are bleeding investments, funds in the “all equities” category saw their second straight week of inflows.

