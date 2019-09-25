US Markets

Health Canada says more heartburn medicines being recalled after impurity found

Manas Mishra Reuters
Health Canada said on Wednesday four companies were recalling popular heartburn drug ranitidine, known by its brand name Zantac, after presence of a probable cancer-causing impurity was found in some of the drugs.

The companies recalling the drugs include Apotex Inc, Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC, along with Novartis AG's NOVN.S recall, which was announced last week.

Branded versions of the drug such as Sanofi SA's SASY.PA Zantac are available for over-the-counter (OTC) sale in Canada, while generic versions are available for sale both OTC and with prescription.

