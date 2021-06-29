US Markets
Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Kanishka Singh Reuters
June 29 (Reuters) - Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be vaccinated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine.

"Health Canada is updating the product monograph—or label—for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine", it said in a statement.

