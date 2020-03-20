Health Canada okays GSK unit's monthly HIV injection

March 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L HIV treatments division said on Friday that Canada's healthcare regulator has approved its long-acting HIV injection, in a major win for the British drugmaker after a U.S. rejection late last year.

GSK's ViiV Healthcare said that Health Canada had given the green light to Cabenuva, a monthly injection to suppress the virus that causes AIDS and is aimed as an alternative to daily pills. (https://bit.ly/3aatmo8)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.