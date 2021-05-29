Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Corrects to remove extraneous word 'the' from paragraph one

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement.

