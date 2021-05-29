US Markets
AZN

Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

Corrects to remove extraneous word 'the' from paragraph one

May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular