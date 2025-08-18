Markets
Health Canada Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech's LP.8.1-Adapted COMIRNATY COVID-19 Vaccine

August 18, 2025 — 11:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Canada ULC and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that Health Canada has authorized the LP.8.1 variant adapted COMIRNATY COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 6 months and older. The updated COMIRNATY vaccine specifically targets the Omicron LP.8.1 variant, one of the most recently circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

This season's Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available in pharmacies across the country in the fall, the companies said.

BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder for COMIRNATY and its adapted vaccines in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries, and the holder of emergency use authorizations or equivalents in other countries.

