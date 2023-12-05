News & Insights

Health Canada authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot for Omicron

December 05, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O said on Tuesday that Health Canada had authorized its updated COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, in individuals aged 12 years and older.

Last month, WHO granted emergency-use authorization to the vaccine, which targets a descendant of the XBB lineage of the coronavirus that was globally predominant earlier this year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission authorized the use of the updated vaccine in October.

Novavax's original COVID shot received U.S. authorization in July 2022, long after Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were in use.

