MRK

Health Canada Approves Merck's Keytruda For Patients With Resectable Locally Advanced HNSCC

August 13, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Wednesday said Health Canada has approved Keytruda for the treatment of adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

The approval is based on positive results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-689 study, in which perioperative Keytruda in combination with adjuvant radiotherapy reduced the risk of event free survival (EFS) by 30%.

