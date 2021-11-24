Markets
Health Canada Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Janssen, the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), announced that Health Canada has approved its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

"We are delighted by Health Canada's decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on phase 3 clinical data that proves the vaccine's robust safety and efficacy," said Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson.

Initial data from the phase 3 ENSEMBLE study showed the vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease, and demonstrated protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination. The study enrolled a total of 43,783 participants.

The Janssen COVID-19 single-dose vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels. It leverages the AdVac vaccine platform, a proprietary technology.

