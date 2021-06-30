US Markets
Health Canada adds heart inflammation warning to Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Canada's health regulator said on Wednesday it had added a warning to the literature accompanying the COVID-19 vaccine shots from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to flag reports of a rare risk of heart inflammation after their use.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also added a similar warning to the literature that accompanies the vaccines last week.

Advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the inflammation in adolescents and young adults was likely linked to the vaccines, but that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk.

Health Canada said it would continue to monitor the reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, which are being investigated by health regulators after reports in countries including Canada.

