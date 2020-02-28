Health benefits platform Accolade files for a $100 million IPO

Accolade, which provides a platform that helps employees manage their healthcare benefits, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Seattle, WA-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $123 million in sales for the 12 months ended November 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACCD. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Credit Suisse and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.