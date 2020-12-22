Athlon Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Causeway Media Partners targeting the health and wellness sectors, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Athlon Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Mark Wan, co-founder and Managing Partner of Causeway Media Partners, an investment fund focused on the sports, fitness, and related industries. He is joined by CEO and Director Chris Hickey, the former CEO of No Cow and The Isopure Company, and CFO David Poltack, who currently serves as the CFO of Causeway Media Partners. The company plans to target the health, wellness, and fitness sectors and the products, devices, applications, and technology driving growth within these verticals.



Athlon Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SWETU. The company filed confidentially on October 23, 2020. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Health and wellness SPAC Athlon Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

