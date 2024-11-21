News & Insights

Health and Plant Protein Group Gains Shareholder Approval

November 21, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited (AU:HPP) has released an update.

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, signaling strong support for the company’s strategies. The meeting outcomes reflect investor confidence in HPP’s future direction and potential in the plant protein sector.

