Health Alert Issued For Chicken Soup Product Due To Misbranding

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a chicken soup product of The Vons Companies, Inc., which operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), due to misbranding.

The chicken soup product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient but has an incorrect statement of "gluten free" on the top label, according to a FSIS statement. The irregularity was notified by one of the firm's retail stores after they discovered the problem.

The ready-to-eat chicken noodle soup product subject to the public health alert is 24-oz. plastic containers of "Signature CAFÉ Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken" with best by dates of April 27, 2021, May 2, 2021, May 8, 2021 and May 16, 2021.

The product was sold in retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The FSIS is issuing the public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to gluten are aware that these products should not be consumed

However, the agency did not issue a recall as the affected products were produced and distributed among retail locations within the same corporate entity and sold directly to consumers. The products are no longer available to be purchased by consumers.

The agency has urged consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products not to consume them and to contact a health care provider if having any illness after consuming the product. It has advised that such products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

