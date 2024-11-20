Healius Ltd Sees Increased Stake by Spheria Asset Management

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Ltd has experienced a significant increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, Spheria Asset Management, which now holds 6.55% of the company’s voting shares, up from 5.01%. This change reflects a growing interest and potential influence in Healius by Spheria, a development that may intrigue investors watching the company’s market movements.

