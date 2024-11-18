Healius Limited Gains New Major Shareholder with Spheria

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has announced that Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder, now possessing 5.01% of the company’s voting power with over 36 million shares. This development highlights a significant investment move that could impact Healius’s market position and shareholder dynamics.

