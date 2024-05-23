News & Insights

Stocks

Healius Limited Director’s Shareholding Shift

May 23, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has reported a change in Director Kathryn McKenzie’s holdings, with an off-market transfer of 2,559 ordinary shares from the Healius NED Share Plan to MCK Family Holdings Pty Ltd, resulting in a direct and indirect post-transfer holding of 100,149 ordinary shares. The transaction, valued at $1.26 per share, reflects a change in the director’s interest and is duly noted by the company’s secretary.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.