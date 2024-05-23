Healius Limited Director’s Shareholding Shift

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has reported a change in Director Kathryn McKenzie’s holdings, with an off-market transfer of 2,559 ordinary shares from the Healius NED Share Plan to MCK Family Holdings Pty Ltd, resulting in a direct and indirect post-transfer holding of 100,149 ordinary shares. The transaction, valued at $1.26 per share, reflects a change in the director’s interest and is duly noted by the company’s secretary.

