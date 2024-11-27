Healius Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited recently reported a change in the director’s interest, with Director Sally Evans acquiring 30,418 ordinary shares through an on-market acquisition. The shares were purchased at $1.31 per share, increasing her total holding to 49,528 shares with RBC Investor Services and other accounts.

