Healius Limited Announces Strategic Sale and New Chair

Healius Limited has concluded a thorough review of its operations, resulting in the decision to sell its diagnostic imaging division, Lumus Imaging, to focus on enhancing the profitability of its pathology network and Agilex clinical trials business. In conjunction with this strategic shift, the company has appointed Ms. Kate McKenzie as the new Chair of the Board, recognizing her significant experience and passion for innovation and culture to steer the company through this transformative phase.

