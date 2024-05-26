News & Insights

Stocks

Healius Limited Announces Strategic Sale and New Chair

May 26, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited has concluded a thorough review of its operations, resulting in the decision to sell its diagnostic imaging division, Lumus Imaging, to focus on enhancing the profitability of its pathology network and Agilex clinical trials business. In conjunction with this strategic shift, the company has appointed Ms. Kate McKenzie as the new Chair of the Board, recognizing her significant experience and passion for innovation and culture to steer the company through this transformative phase.

For further insights into AU:HLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.